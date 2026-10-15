Verde Sputters Host Red-White-And-Blue Brunch

Connie Kotke

After a warm, humid round of putting on Monday, Sept. 14, the Verde Sputters gathered in Vistas for a lively business meeting and brunch buffet. The fresh, warm cinnamon rolls … smothered in yummy frosting … are always a draw for our members! This is the first of many meals we enjoy together during the busy season here in SaddleBrooke.

Volunteer hosts Deb Gryniewicz and Denise Titus chose a theme of red, white and blue to honor our country’s 250th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. It’s generally easy to find attire and accessories with these colors in our closets, and many of our players showed up on the green in all their finery.

After a brief program covering club business and upcoming events, Deb and Denise took the podium for games with cash prizes. Hazel Roper won the 50/50 raffle benefiting the Tucson Gospel Rescue Mission, which offers shelter, recovery and support for homeless people in the city. Hazel was flush with cash for the day after also getting a hole in one on our Money Hole!

The Sputters have some busy months ahead. We traveled to SaddleBrooke Ranch on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for a friendly tournament with the Ranchettes putters. Our next regular luncheon is Monday, Nov. 2, starting at approximately 11:15 a.m. And, we team up with golfers from the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners on Tuesday, Nov. 10. This is always a fun activity where the Niners hit the ball to the green, and Sputters take over to putt it into the hole.

You’re welcome to join the Verde Sputters if you’re a homeowner or renter in SaddleBrooke—and you do not belong to a sanctioned 9 or 18-hole golf league. We putt every Monday morning on the main greens behind the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse (course is closed Oct. 5, 12, and 19); check-in starting Nov. 1 is 9:30 a.m. unless there’s a frost delay. Simply show up and give it a try; annual dues are just $48 and are prorated depending on the month you join. Or, contact the Verde Sputters Membership Chair, Lydia O’Connor, at 507-421-5640 or Lh1017ger47@gmail.com for more information.