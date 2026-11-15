Christine Smith

In August the SaddleBrooke golf team “Tucson Gems” of Joan Chyall, Cathe Kropp, Janice Mihora, and Christine Smith competed in the LPGA Amateurs Western Qualifier at the Twin Oaks Country Club in San Marcos, Calif.

The two day match play event included 64 LPGA Amateurs from California, Nevada, Nebraska and Minnesota.

With perfect California weather, a challenging golf course and a field of very young competitors, the Tucson Gems sparkled in the tournament and are now headed to The LPGA Amateur Finals at the Casablanca Resort in Mesquite, Nevada at the end of October.

We are so grateful to have the financial support of LPGA Amateur Tucson Chapter, Skorzie’s Golf Warehouse, Phoenix, and Chyall Pharma of Indianapolis.