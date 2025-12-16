‘The Snake’ Strikes Again!

Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino
The Pool Players of The Brookes Billiards Club (PPB) hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament on Oct. 25 in the SaddleBrooke One Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. This was the first of five Club Championship 8-Ball Tournament qualifiers. PPB thanks Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant and PPB for sponsoring this tournament. The format of this 8-Ball Singles Tournament was double-elimination.
The tournament director was Joe Giammarino. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-ball singles: Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Dick “Pocket Blocker” Dunbar, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Bill Webster, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Les Goins, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu, Mike Collins, Steve Wiley, Jim Langseth, Rich “Dead Eye” Adinolfi, and Randy “Nice Try” Smith.
Results:
1st: Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Nobody Was Better! 5 wins, 1 loss
2nd: Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu, Close But No Cigar! 5 wins, 2 losses
3rd: Mike Collins, Getting Comfortable with Safety Play, 4 wins, 2 losses
4th: Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Always Hanging Around, 4 wins, 2 losses
Sponsor’s Gift Winners: Les Goins (Mi Tierra) and Lowell Hegg (PPB)
PPB wants to thank all our participants. The 8-Ball Singles Tournament started at noon and lasted 4 hours and 10 minutes, with more than 40 games of 8-ball being played. We competed with friends who have a shared passion. That is a good day! Rack ‘em up!
PPB Thanks All Our CRC Pool Room Sponsors:
Expert Automotive, Joe Pate
Leah Kari Solutions, Inc., Leah Kari
Stone Canyon Painting, Alex Stewart
Golf Cars of Arizona, Kiara Lange
Rancheros Market, Luis Lopez
Ridgeview Physical Therapy, Noel Chavez
The Moore Advantage Team, Dorothy Moore
State Farm, Jay Salazar
Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, Carolina Solorzano
Arizona Pain Care Center, Dr. Pletnik and Dr. Patel
Harn Legacy PLLC Estate Planning, Wendy Harn