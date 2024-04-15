The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop—Artisans Next Door

Mark Erickson

Hello friends and neighbors, we would like to introduce ourselves. For those of you who are not aware, we are a group of SaddleBrooke artisans who love our crafts and would like to share those with you at our gift shop. We invite you to come and visit us at our “little shop around the corner.”

Our shop offers amazing prices. Whether you are looking for a gift for yourself to decorate your home, a gift for someone special in need of a hospitality gift, have visitors who need that exclusive and packable souvenir, or are holiday shopping, we are there for you and can exceed your needs. We offer jewelry, fabric items, books by SaddleBrooke authors, floral arrangements, candles and body care items, game card holders and woodwork of all types, note cards and special occasion cards, photography, walking sticks, clothing, and original artworks.

Stop in and see the work of our three newest gift shop artisans. Cecelia Cornish, who is multitalented, specializes in laser–engraved items. Come in and see her cribbage boards, bottle openers, and SaddleBrooke logo water bottles. Marilyn Keyser is another fine gift shop weaver. See her Native American motif baskets and pillows. Our most recent member is Natalia Zlatogorova who specializes in fabrics, mainly crocheted items.

So, please stop by and pay us a visit and see what our artists have for you. We would love to chat while you peruse our selections.

We are located in SaddleBrooke One near the Fitness Center. Our winter hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and starting in May, we go to our summer hours, which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. So, please stop by and say hi.