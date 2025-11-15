The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke Teams Up to Support Heroes

Barbara Barr Bengen

When disaster strikes, heroes appear in many forms. After the fire is out and the first responders and insurance adjusters have left, all that remains are the charred skeletons of dreams and memories. And then, how does one make that jump to clear the land to start anew?

Enter more heroes: Team Rubicon – Disaster Recovery. According to Team Leader Michelle Davies of Huntington Beach, Calif., “This is a highly trained, all-volunteer force of veterans, first responders, and retirees.” Most of this team came from within 450 miles of Oracle. A few, with special skills, came from Georgia, Idaho (near the Canadian border), and other long distances. One team member lives in SaddleBrooke, and several live in Tucson. Some of the team had just come from the Guadalupe River flood in Texas and others from a fire in California that wiped out 60% of a small town. All were preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.

When Team Rubicon deploys to a disaster site, it is up to the local area to provide billeting and food. In many cases, that means sleeping in tents or under the stars. Many times, food can be scarce, cold, or not particularly well-balanced. But Oracle was so appreciative after the Cody Fire that they wanted to do better. Rooms were arranged at an area YMCA, and several organizations teamed up to keep Team Rubicon well-fed.

For 10 days, these men and women of Team Rubicon worked tirelessly, clearing debris, cutting down dangerous trees, removing the remains of homes and outbuildings, tearing up and removing slab foundations, and supporting local residents impacted by the Cody Fire’s destruction. Team Rubicon began their day as the sun rose around 5 a.m., took breaks for meals, and worked until dark, about 7:30 p.m.

While Team Rubicon focused on the physical cleanup, another group of heroes stepped up to ensure those affected were well-nourished and cared for. The members of the Oracle Piano Society, the Oracle Fire District, CERT, and the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke worked tirelessly to keep Team Rubicon well-fueled. Recognizing the enormous effort being poured into the recovery, the Rotarians and Oracle volunteers joined together to provide three hearty, home-cooked meals and snacks each day for the 40 Team Rubicon members deployed in the area for 10 days. Bubb’s Grub also donated a delicious BBQ dinner. One Team Rubicon member noted that they were able to accomplish so much on this deployment because they were so well-fed. Other team members were thrilled that they actually got to eat with silverware!

The all-volunteer collaboration was a shining example of “service above self,” Rotary’s motto. There was a deep sense of unity that defines the community that is built when people who care come together to make a difference. This truly demonstrated that recovery isn’t just about rebuilding landscapes, but about restoring spirits.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets Thursdays at the Ranch House Grill. For more information, contact Diane Demeroutis at RotarySBAZ@gmail.com.