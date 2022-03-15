The Preserve Ladies’ Valentine’s Week Luncheon

Janet P. Kornmesser

On Feb. 18, 35 ladies gathered at the Preserve clubhouse for a festive Valentine’s week luncheon. They enjoyed stunning views and delicious food while making new friends and catching up with old ones.

The Preserve ladies’ luncheons are held bi-monthly, with locations generally alternating between SaddleBrooke and local restaurants. The next luncheon will be on April 4. Announcements and sign-up instructions will be sent in mid-March.

To receive notices about future ladies’ luncheons and other events, ensure you are registered as a homeowner on the Preserve website, preservehoa2.communitysite.com.

Regarding questions, contact Janet Kornmesser at 951-500-5879 or Ruth Leman at 520-343-9161.