The Preserve Hole 6 Dominated by Rick Fernandez

Jim Grosjean

Golfers often describe their favorite golf holes as “fitting my eye.” They get that warm and fuzzy feeling knowing that good things happen when they play that particular hole. For Rick Fernandez, that hole is the sixth at The Preserve Golf Course. Back on Sept. 14, Rick came upon the sixth and aced it for the fourth time! How do you get excited about a fourth hole-in-one on the same hole? By this time, anything but an ace is a disappointment. Most of us mere mortals are thrilled to find our ball on the green, or even just to find it somewhere. If we ever get around to naming The Preserve holes, how could we not name number 6 after Rick?

There have been other heroics on hole 6. In fact, just a week later, I was part of a foursome that recorded four birdies there. The longest putt was from about 10 feet above the hole, and once that putt was made, the rest were easy. This was the first time that I have witnessed four birdies on one hole, so that’s another one to keep in my fast-diminishing memory bank.

While there are no guarantees of aces or birdies at The Preserve number 6, we should all keep trying and remember to tip our hats to Rick Fernandez!