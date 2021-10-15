The Moore Advantage Team Sponsors a Pickleball Court

Raymond H. Goettsch

With great appreciation, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association, Inc. (SPA) announces that local realty group, The Moore Advantage Team, has made a generous donation to assist in the expansion of pickleball at SaddleBrooke. For this sponsorship donation, SPA has designated court 4 as The Moore Advantage Team Court.

The Moore Advantage Team is a top-rated real estate team, consisting of Dorothy Moore; her daughter, Lauren Moore; and Lauren’s husband, Jim Bilwacks. The team represents sellers and buyers in SaddleBrooke and the surrounding communities. Since Lauren, Jim, and Dorothy are longtime SaddleBrooke residents, they understand the community and the local real estate market. Together, they have more than 40 years of experience in real estate, and they have earned the respect, friendship, and loyalty of their many clients.

Lauren, Dorothy, and Jim are affiliated with Keller Williams Southern Arizona. Dorothy holds the real estate designations of Associate Broker, Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB), and Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI). Lauren has the real estate designations of Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE). The team’s slogan is “It’s All About You,” and they mean it. Lauren and Dorothy can be contacted by phone or text at 520-477-7965, or by email at [email protected] Further information and reviews can be found on their website, www.TheMooreAdvantageTeam.com.

SPA is grateful to The Moore Advantage Team for supporting pickleball in the SaddleBrooke community. Since SaddleBrooke is Lauren, Jim, and Dorothy’s own community, SPA is heartened that The Moore Advantage Team is investing in the improvement of the community, and SPA looks forward to an ongoing relationship with them.

SPA is proceeding with its plans to expand the existing six-court facility to 14 courts with amenities. Currently, SPA’s expectations are to begin construction of the expansion in the fall.