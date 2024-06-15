Tim Gaule

I am a member of the SaddleBrooke Hearing Discussion Group. Our group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in the Sonoran Room at the MountainView clubhouse. In this month’s article I would like to discuss the Future of Assistive Listening. Currently, the best option is what is known as a “hearing loop,” but a new and better option is on the horizon.

There are hearing loops installed in several meeting rooms within SaddleBrooke, including the MountainView ballroom and DesertView Theater. If you have a T-coil installed in your hearing aid or cochlear implant, you can connect to a hearing loop by either pressing a button on your hearing device or using your app to switch to the T-coil program. The problem with hearing loops is that they are expensive to install in large areas. They are typically installed under the carpet and sometimes above the ceiling, complicating repairs. In some cases, installation can be impractical (e.g., if the ceiling is too high or the flooring is a hard surface). While hearing loops are currently the best available assistive listening option, they are based on technology that is over 80 years old.

What I am excited about is the next generation of assistive listening called Auracast Broadcast Audio. Based on what I have learned, it will be a game changer offering great digital sound quality. Don’t get too excited just yet, as only a few hearing devices currently support Auracast. Furthermore, I am not aware of any venues that currently have Auracast transmitters. At this point, it is a bit of a “chicken or the egg” question. Will venues wait to install transmitters until many hearing device wearers have devices that support Auracast, or will venues install Auracast transmitters earlier? One reason they might install transmitters earlier is that Auracast will also benefit those with good hearing.

Auracast will allow users to share a song, audio clip, or movie that they are listening to on their iPad or portable device. If their friend has an earbud or hearing aid that supports LE Audio (Bluetooth Low Energy Audio), they will be able to share your device. Ever want to listen to that silent TV in the waiting room or hear a TV in a sports bar? Auracast will allow you to do so. Auracast will also enable you to listen to announcements in public places, such as airports, without background noise. You would use your phone to connect to an Auracast transmitter much like you currently use it to connect to a wi-fi network.

I hope to learn more about Auracast at the Hearing Loss Association of America convention at the end of June in Phoenix. I am scheduled to attend a session on Auracast and plan to write another article with additional details regarding Auracast later this year.

If you have questions, my contact email is [email protected].