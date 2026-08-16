The First Line of Defense: How to Handle Unexpected Contact

R.O.S.E., Resources/Outreach to Safeguard the Elderly

Scammers can’t scam you if they can’t reach you. And when they do reach you, they’re counting on one thing, that you’ll engage before you think.

Virtually every scam begins the same way: with contact you didn’t ask for. A phone call from an unfamiliar number. An email warning you of suspicious account activity. A text about a package you don’t remember ordering. A social media message from someone you’ve never met. The channel changes, but the opening move is always the same. Uninitiated contact.

Here are some simple habits that can stop a scam before it ever gets started.

Don’t answer what you don’t recognize. Let unknown calls go to voicemail. Legitimate callers leave messages. Scammers usually don’t. If they do, that message gives you time to verify before responding.

Slow down before you click. Phishing emails and texts are designed to look urgent and official. Before clicking any link, pause and ask: did I initiate this? If the answer is no, go directly to the organization’s official website instead.

Verify through a number you find yourself. If someone contacts you claiming to be from your bank, the IRS, or even a family member in trouble, hang up and call back using a number from the official website or your own contacts, never the number they gave you.

Be skeptical of anyone who found you first. Whether it’s a romantic interest online, an investment opportunity, or a job offer, unsolicited outreach deserves extra scrutiny. Legitimate opportunities rarely require you to act on the spot.

Talk to someone you trust before you act. Scammers work hard to isolate their victims. Before responding to any unexpected contact that involves money or personal information, tell a trusted friend, family member, or advisor what’s happening. A second set of eyes breaks the spell.

The most powerful thing you can do is simple: pause. Scammers thrive on momentum. The moment you slow down, their advantage disappears.

R.O.S.E. seeks to create change by educating and providing awareness of financial scams that typically target the older adult population, with a focus on those age 60 and over. For more information and resources, visit roseadvocacy.org, email us at info@roseadvocacy.org, or call

602-445-7673.