The Essentials of Pickleball Make Great Holiday Gifts

Corey Loyd

Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in America for the fourth year in a row, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). Its popularity is soaring nationwide, especially among seniors, and SaddleBrooke is no exception. With 14 courts at the Robson Pickleball Center (RPC) located in the heart of SaddleBrooke and two daily drop-in sessions for non-club residents, our community is fully part of the pickleball boom. And with the holidays approaching, there’s no better time to share the fun.

One of the best gifts you can give family or friends is a membership in the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA), open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Annual dues are $130 per member, a great value compared with other recreational costs. For perspective, a single-day ski lift ticket at a major resort can run $250, and an 18-hole weekend round at Arizona National Golf Club ranges from $150 to $200. An SPA membership offers access to court reservations, social events, competitive play, and a welcoming community. Visit www.sbpickleball.club for details.

If you’re wondering what someone needs to get started, pickleball is refreshingly simple. A paddle, a ball, proper athletic shoes, a hydration bottle, and sun protection are the essentials.

The Paddle: Paddles vary widely in power, control, and spin, and the best approach is to try several until one feels right. Many major brands offer demo programs where a small fee is applied toward purchase. Paddles are available online from retailers such as pickleballcentral.com, justpaddles.com, pickleballcentral.com, pickleballwarehouse.com, and Amazon. Prices range from about $40 to $300, depending on brand and materials.

The Ball: No need to worry here. SPA supplies pickleballs on all RPC courts as part of membership, so players are always covered.

Shoes: Pickleball-specific shoes are becoming more common as the sport grows. Unlike running shoes, they are designed for quick, lateral movement; traction on court surfaces; and added durability. Comfort, fit, and proper support are key. Many players benefit from upgraded insoles for better alignment and shock absorption. Brands including Nike, Skechers, K-Swiss, Asics, New Balance, and Puma now offer pickleball models at price points from $50 to over $200. Search the websites listed above.

Hydration:

A good water bottle makes a great, low-cost gift. Options range widely in size, color, and features and can be found online or at nearly any retailer. Don’t forget a fence clip so the bottle can hang courtside. Prices generally start around $15. SPA also provides ice and filtered water at the RPC ramada.

Other Gift Ideas: For seasoned players, consider a pickleball backpack, a hat or visor from their favorite paddle brand, grip-enhancing gloves, or even a fun pickleball outfit.

Pickleball brings people together, encourages healthy activity, and creates community. This holiday season, consider giving the joy of the game to your spouse, kids, grandkids, or friends.

Happy Holidays from all of us at SPA!