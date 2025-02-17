Table Tennis Open House

The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club is holding an Open House on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Rincon Room in the MountainView building next to the swimming pool (not inside the large MountainView clubhouse).

It’s an opportunity to come and play a few games and get reacquainted with a game you may have played years ago! Table tennis is great exercise, and it can help keep your reflexes sharp. Paddles and balls will be available for your use, and players of all skill and experience levels are welcome.

You can visit our website at sbttc.wordpress.com to learn more about the SB Table Tennis Club.

For more information, you can contact Scottie Johnson at 541-408-4807.