Table Tennis Club Plays SaddleBrooke Ranch

Greg Hlushko

On June 11 the SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club held a tournament with the SaddleBrooke Ranch team at our club. A total of 24 matches were played, which included both singles and doubles. Each team had eight players.

SaddleBrooke prevailed against a talented Ranch team. Everyone had a great time. John Hess was the team captain for the Ranch. We plan to send a team to the Ranch this fall.

As is our club’s tradition, the winning team shows the red side of their paddles, and the “runner up” the black side.

To learn more about the SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club and our schedule, visit our website sbttc.wordpress.com. Beat the heat by playing a sport indoors this summer.