Greg Hlushko

The SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club relocated in July to the Rincon Room in the SaddleBrooke TWO Mesquite Building.

The club welcomes everyone, from those who want to learn to play to those with advanced skills. Stop by to see the action and try a few games. Paddles and balls are always available. Beat the heat this summer and get some exercise by playing an indoor sport.

To learn more about the SaddleBrooke Table Tennis Club and our schedule, visit our website sbttc.wordpress.com.