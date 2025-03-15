Swim Club Shines at Jack Fritz Pentathlon

Noelle Minck

The Jack Fritz Pentathlon was originally created during the pandemic as a way for the SaddleBrooke Swim Club (SBSC) to keep in contact with fellow club members. This year’s meet brought together a dynamic group of swimmers, striving to achieve personal bests while continuing to foster a strong sense of solidarity.

Mike McFayden, a newcomer to the team, was pleased with his 50-yard breaststroke time and achieved a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle. However, he acknowledges the need to work on improving his start and flip turns. Steve White appreciated the new 25-yard events. He stated they gave him, “the courage to try events for the first time.” His practice sessions and the Wednesday clinic played a crucial role in boosting his confidence and refining his technique.

Deb West described the meet as, “fun and so well run.” She was thrilled with her butterfly and breaststroke times. The pre-meet Wednesday clinic provided by the SBSC coaches to improve meet performances proved invaluable in refining Deb’s technique, particularly for turns. Although she does not aspire to race at the State level, she appreciates how club meets highlight her progress and areas for growth in her fitness journey.

A total rookie to swimming, and racing in particular, Theresa Kay reported, “I discovered I love competing!” She also learned that she should stress less about the results and enjoy the process of preparing for the race. Shawne Cryderman expressed her enthusiasm for relay events and emphasized the need for regular coaching sessions on starts and turns. Looking ahead, she hopes to improve her performance for the Arizona Masters State Championship in March. Allison Lehman viewed her results as satisfactory but acknowledged the ever-present room for improvement. She focused on implementing the coaches’ guidance, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and giving her all in every race.

Carl Marriott embraced the fellowship of racing against his teammates outside of practice and relished the opportunity the meet created to connect with new and old teammates. For him, the meet was a relaxed and enjoyable experience, enhanced by great company and delicious post-event snacks provided by the SBSC Social Committee.

West, White, and Lehman unanimously agreed that experienced swimmers set an excellent example, and newer swimmers gained valuable meet experience. Cryderman was inspired by the presence of Jack Fritz, now a 90-plus-year-old competitor, and enjoyed hearing Coach Lyn Moreno share the origins of the event during the pandemic.

All SBSC swimmers are committed to improving skills, techniques, and, most of all, times. The faster they swim, the more they feel good about their effort and preparation. The Jack Fritz Pentathlon is more than just a competition—it is a celebration of dedication, teamwork, and resilience. As the Saddlebrook Swim Club moves forward, its athletes will undoubtedly continue to push their limits, support one another, and cherish the friendships that make their team truly special.