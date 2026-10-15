Snowbirds Are Back: MPMGA at Full Strength

Jim Grosjean

Cooler temperatures are finally arriving at SaddleBrooke and with that we have the yearly influx of snowbirds to fill our MountainView Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) tournaments to the brim. For a few more weeks we only have one golf course available to us due to rotating overseeding. The fight for the best tee times lasts for six long weeks, but the results make it worth the frustration.

Our most recent tournament on Sept. 24 was a four-man, two-better–ball shamble. Since we could pick our own teams, I have to question the sanity of whoever it was that chose me. It was actually a team effort to finish next to last in flight one. Dan Nordhill, Tim Ward, Edward Hashim, and Mike Hughes cruised to victory with an astounding 17 under par. Two teams tied for first place in the second flight: Greg Ames, Carter Luther, Bob Barnard, Chris Nelson, and Jim Hardwick, Bob Osebold, Jim Van Sistine, and Dave Shafer all shared the honors at 12 under par. Alan Doan, Daniel Engel, Bill Bach, and Aaron Jacobus won the third flight with a respectable 11 under par.

On Sept. 17 our outing was a simple two-man better-ball game. This time our partners were picked randomly, which often means a complete stranger is stuck with me and by the end of the round he’s not speaking to me. This time, after I birdied our first hole, I stepped aside and let my partner, Mike Hughes carry me the rest of the way while shooting a gorgeous 73. We took the first flight by one stroke. We couldn’t have done it without my one birdie! Garry Schmidtke and Bob Barnard won the second flight, while the third flight was won by David Lowe and Ron Pozzi.

The tournament on Sept. 10 was rotating partners. Every six holes you have a new partner, which could mean making three enemies instead of just one. The teams who remained friends by winning their flights were: Lee Leksell, Egan Hicks, Mike Hughes, and Tony VanNatter in flight one; David Petty, Jim Grosjean, Jerry Ingledue, and Rick Fernandez in flight two; and in a three-way tie for first place in the third flight: Mark Kunnen, Dave Quesnell, Ron Pozzi, David Cohen, Paul Christensen, Bob Barnard, Aaron Jacobus, David Trippe, Jim Van Sistine, Jim Hardwick, Bob Osebold, and Ric Hayward. Those three-way ties really diminish your cut of the winnings

With the new year looming, it’s time to renew your MPMGA membership. We welcome new members. Just shoot an email to davidquesnell77@gmail.com for information.