Singles Club’s Fun Continues

Lori Anderson

On May 10 members of the SaddleBrooke Singles Club made their way to Apache Junction for a scenic cruise on the Dolly Steamboat at Canyon Lake, located within the Superstition Mountains. Sprinkles on the windshield while driving to our destination made some of us a little concerned about the weather; however, as we drove on the road that winds to Canyon Lake, the skies opened up to the spectacular blue, sun-filled beauty that we in Arizona love.

Our one-and-a-half-hour, six-mile journey around the lake provided gorgeous scenery. Dolly Steamboat staff spoke of the geology of the area and told us tales associated with certain rock formations. Bighorn sheep were spotted, causing lots of oohs and aahs.

After the wonderful cruise, we stopped at the Superstition Restaurant & Saloon in Tortilla Flat. Tortilla Flat is a small settlement (population 6!) established in 1904 as a stagecoach stop on the Apache Trail. Only a handful of buildings remain, but it is a wonderful stop for anyone who visits Canyon Lake. Lunch was delicious, and prickly pear gelato from the general store was a favorite dessert for many.

As I write this, we are looking forward to attending a barbecue buffet at SaddleBrooke One where Chuck Moses will provide music for our dancing pleasure. Our annual Ice Cream Social is planned for July.

If you are a SaddleBrooke resident who is single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, attend Friday happy hours, and take trips to area attractions and restaurants. For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, contact Susan Williams at [email protected].