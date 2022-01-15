Sing with the SaddleBrooke Singers in 2022

Our president, Claudia Dutcher Kistler, invites you to join us for our first spring concert rehearsal on Sunday, Jan. 9, stating, “The music is fun. Tanya Elias is a director who brings out the best in the chorus. You will find friendly, welcoming members here in the SaddleBrooke Singers. If you haven’t sung in a while, no worries, it will come back to you.”

A Musical Background

A songstress at age five, Claudia’s first performance of “On the Good Ship Lollipop” took place on a San Francisco Muni Bus. Her piano playing and recitals began at age seven. Though she played the clarinet in the school band concert, the guitar was her fun instrument. Writing music for voice with guitar and piano, she sang her compositions in public a couple of times, but learned long ago, “I am better in a group, not as a soloist.”

Claudia grew up singing in church and school choirs. As a teenager, she admired the music of Crosby, Stills and Nash. “I loved hearing those harmonies and clear vocal pitches. I liked music that told a story and that was not drowned out by instruments.”

Prior to joining the SaddleBrooke Singers in 2018, Claudia spent seven years as a church worship leader and service producer, and nearly 11 years as a church pianist. She sang with a community chorus for over 10 years in her hometown of Livermore, Calif. While in Livermore, Claudia met and married Bruce Kistler. At that time, Bruce was a church choir director, and Claudia was his accompanist. For their wedding, two choirs sang a composition that Claudia wrote and Bruce arranged. Now, they both enjoy being able to sing together in the Singers.

A Needlework Passion

Claudia owned a retail needlework store in California for more than 15 years. She is still active in the needlework community as a counted thread designer and sampler historian. One of Claudia’s passions is researching and documenting samplers from the 1860s through 1910, made by girls from an orphanage in Bristol, England. Claudia shares the stories behind the samplers through her website, www.bristolsamplers.com. She loves “telling the stories about how God provided for these kids and about George Muller who started his orphan work. I think I am most proud of being able to share these stories. They are stories of encouragement, and we all need to be encouraged.”

Before moving to SaddleBrooke, Bruce and Claudia led Hymn Sings. Claudia’s favorite hymn writer is Fanny Crosby. “She faced many more trials and obstacles than I have or ever will. On her tombstone is written ‘She did what she could.’ I hope someday that will be my legacy. I am doing what I can for the Singers. What you can do is come to one of our concerts and hear a song well sung.”

For more information about the Singers, phone Claudia at 520-306-2113. Our website address is www.saddlebrookesingers.org.