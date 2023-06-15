Senior Village Honors Volunteers

Phyllis Ketring

Senior Village is grateful to the many volunteers who share time and talent to help SaddleBrooke in so many ways.

The Senior Village Board of Directors personally funded an Ice Cream Social to express their appreciation of its volunteers. Nearly half of Senior Village’s 250 volunteers attended this enjoyable evening.

Gary Hammond, who was instrumental in founding Senior Village, said that when he and Dick Fleming first had the idea for Senior Village in October 2015, they thought a team of 20 volunteers and 100 members would be an incredible accomplishment. Whoever envisioned that almost eight years later, there would be more than 250 volunteers and over 1,700 members? Many members are not receiving services but belong to Senior Village to support the mission.

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus brought lively entertainment to the group. Some members of the chorus are also Senior Village volunteers.

As Executive Director Linda Hampton recounted the accomplishments of each of the Senior Village teams, it was easy to see the broad impact of Senior Village on SaddleBrooke. Senior Village volunteers don’t get tired of doing little things for others. They understand what a difference those little things can make in someone’s life.

Volunteering awakens the spirit of gratitude in the giver and the receiver. SaddleBrooke is filled with many giving volunteers who create happiness for all in the community.