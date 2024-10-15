Senior Village at SaddleBrooke – October 2024

Explore Senior Village’s New Office at Our October Open House

Linda Hampton, Senior Village Executive Director

How do you recycle a building? That was the challenge facing Senior Village at SaddleBrooke six months ago. Vantage West Credit Union had vacated its property on North Oracle Road in Catalina, leaving behind a 2,500-square-foot space available for purchase. Originally designed as a bank, the building consisted of five offices, tellers’ windows, a long tellers’ counter, and a drive-up window.

Located just five minutes from SaddleBrooke, the building presented possibilities that fit the needs of Senior Village staff. It offered space to work together in a single location, with ample parking to accommodate team leaders and volunteers attending meetings. The board voted to purchase the property and closed escrow at the end of July.

That’s when Senior Village volunteers and contractor got to work! They dedicated hours and days and muscle and talent to transform the bank into an office building. They dismantled the tellers’ counter, moved walls, created a conference room, hung wall monitors for slideshows, redesigned an area for ample storage, applied a fresh coat of paint, and installed electronics for Internet access. In addition to the executive director’s office, the building now houses two additional offices, each equipped with desks for two staff members.

This is a “must-see” transformation! On Oct. 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Senior Village will host an open house for members and the SaddleBrooke community to visit our “recycled” building and see the exciting results of our volunteers’ hard work. Please stop by, enjoy refreshments, and tour our new headquarters. Board directors and Senior Village volunteers will be on hand to greet attendees.

For nine years, since its incorporation in the Fall of 2015, Senior Village management has bounced from one location to another. For the first six years, volunteer leaders handled business from their homes around SaddleBrooke. Three years ago, when I began my position as the full-time executive director, the organization arranged to use two SaddleBrooke homeowners’ casitas as an office and meeting space while paying for two storage units.

We are grateful for your support and proud that Senior Village has grown to the point where our staff can now work together in a dedicated space to oversee services and programs provided by our 425 volunteers. Whether you need transportation, help with home fix-it projects, a friendly social visit, assistance with confusing legal or financial documents, or a solution to a computer problem, Senior Village is here to help. We are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for our 2,126 members and the SaddleBrooke community.

Remember to visit us on Oct. 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. We’re located at 16460 N. Oracle Road between Sammy’s Mexican Restaurant and Xpert Automotive in Catalina. See you there!

Senior Village Welcomes New Board Member

Barbara Barr Bergen

“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart.” —Elizabeth Andrew

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke welcomes Diane Demeroutis to the board of directors. A familiar face around SaddleBrooke, Diane is a longtime resident and a dedicated volunteer with Senior Village, Cyclemasters, Community Outreach, and the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. After retiring from leadership positions in the fashion industry and business, she now devotes her energy to volunteer work.

Diane’s career path led her to become a human dynamo. With a dream of working in the fashion industry, Diane earned a degree in fashion and business. That degree and Diane’s leadership and talents took her worldwide.

Diane started out as a buyer for Bon Marché and traveled throughout Asia to exotic locations. As a dress buyer for fashion icon Jessica McClintock, she traveled to the Big Apple. Then Diane climbed the corporate fashion ladder to positions with Wacoal Lingerie, Payless Shoes, The Retail Group (Strategic Planning), and London’s Monsoon and Accessorize stores. When a corporate promotion transferred Diane from the West Coast to the East Coast, her husband Bill started an insurance brokerage firm at their new East Coast home. Bill’s company was so impressed with Diane that they hired her as a trainer for the insurance industry.

When the couple moved to SaddleBrooke, Diane embraced volunteer work. She supported Red Cross blood drives, delivered the SaddleBrooke Progress for Cyclemasters, volunteered at SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, and participated in many philanthropic projects with the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. Diane helped train the 51 Rotary Clubs in Southern Arizona. But like most volunteers, it wasn’t about having the time. It was about having the heart!

Diane’s leadership brought organizations together. Her projects helped to bring smiles to many children in Oracle. Diane was instrumental in collaborative projects with the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, Cyclemasters, and Kids’ Closet.

When Diane first moved to SaddleBrooke, she thought, “Senior Village was a place where you went when you were no longer able to live in SaddleBrooke.” However, Diane’s eyes were opened when she saw Senior Village in action during the pandemic. It piqued her interest, and she became a volunteer.

Since joining Senior Village, Diane has served on various teams, including Helping Hands, Friendly Connections, and Fun with Friends. She has also assisted with lockboxes, welcomed new members, and written newspaper articles. You may remember her pieces on staying off ladders, the Helping Hands team, organizing, and decluttering. Recently, she served on the Beach Bash planning committee and tracked silent auction donations.

Diane brings passion, enthusiasm, and a wealth of experience to Senior Village as the latest addition to the board of directors. Working with Diane is a pleasure, as her philosophy is, “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful. Looking at the positive is easier and more rewarding than being negative.”

Join Us for Senior Village Events and Activities

Anne Quinn-Diment

Throughout the year, Senior Village offers SaddleBrooke residents a variety of opportunities to enjoy free concerts, socialize, recycle electronics, and more. Check out the upcoming events and activities below. For more information, visit seniorvillage.org/calendar.

Senior Village’s New Office Open House

Oct. 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., 16460 N. Oracle Road

Join us for an Open House at our new office on Oct. 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Residents and members are invited to tour our newly transformed headquarters, which was once a bank and is now the home of Senior Village. See the impressive results of our volunteers’ hard work in turning this space into a welcoming hub for the community. Enjoy refreshments and meet Senior Village board members and volunteers who will be there to greet you. Come check out our new space!

Men’s Social Hour

Oct. 28, Nov. 25, and Dec. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m., MountainView Bar & Grill, East Patio Room (Free)

Join us for Senior Village Men’s Social Hour where genuine conversations flow in a laid-back atmosphere. On the fourth Monday of each month, community members come together to connect on a deeper level. No need to RSVP—just come and enjoy the company. It’s the perfect chance to unwind, share experiences, and cultivate new friendships. For more information, please email [email protected]. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Music Matinee with Sean Lewis

Oct. 16 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., MountainView Ballroom (Free)

We’re thrilled to welcome back fan-favorite Sean Lewis for an encore performance you won’t want to miss! Sean will serenade us with unforgettable hits from the ‘50s through the ‘80s. Get ready to enjoy timeless classics from The Beatles, the Eagles, the Bee Gees, Elton John, Jim Croce, Glen Campbell, BJ Thomas, Burt Bacharach, Neil Young, and others. Sean will also treat us to tracks from his all-original, full-band album Time Will Tell. Whether you’re a fan of the classics or eager to rediscover some hidden gems, this 90-minute live music experience is sure to delight! With nearly 600 solo shows under his belt, Sean is a seasoned performer who entertains audiences at many Southern Arizona venues. Sean’s captivating performance earlier this year left us wanting more, and we’re delighted to have him back!

Page Turners Book Club

The Page Turners Book Club is a club recently launched by Senior Village volunteers! Created for passionate readers yearning for captivating tales and lively exchanges, this book club will take its members on a voyage through popular bestsellers. Join us on the third Thursday each month from 1 to 3 p.m. and dive into gripping sagas of all kinds. Don’t miss out on the chance to join this new book club! Email [email protected] for more information.

Saddlebag Notes Deliveries

Despite high temps and busy schedules, more than 100 dedicated volunteers trek across SaddleBrooke on the fourth Thursday of each month to deliver Saddlebag Notes on behalf of Senior Village. Be sure to wave hello the next time you see them hard at work!

SaddleBrooke Health Fair

Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, MountainView Clubhouse (Free)

Drop by our Senior Village exhibit at the annual SaddleBrooke Health Fair! We’re excited to meet residents, share details about our member and community services, and listen to your ideas about how Senior Village can expand our Neighbors Helping Neighbors mission. Meet our volunteers and learn how we help you live independently, but not alone. For more information, call us at 520-314-1042.

Senior Village New Volunteer Orientation

Nov. 6 and Dec. 4

New Senior Village volunteers attend an orientation to learn about our organization and the services we offer to members and the SaddleBrooke community. During the session, they find out about our 13 volunteer teams, including Helping Hands and Going My Way, and can sign up for the teams that match their interests. For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Mary Toth at [email protected] or call 520-314-1042, press 4. Visit www.seniorvillage.org to learn more about Senior Village.

Senior Village Seeking Volunteers

Are you searching for a meaningful way to give back and support your SaddleBrooke neighbors? Join our team of 425 dedicated Senior Village volunteers who proudly live the motto Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Senior Village is currently in need of volunteers in these areas: home technology, member home visits, photographers, Saddlebag Notes coordinator and writers. For more information, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Mary Toth at [email protected] or 520-314-1042, press 4. Learn more about Senior Village at www.seniorvillage.org.

Visit www.seniorvillage.org to find out about upcoming events and activities.

Senior Village Celebrates Members’ Birthdays

Andrea Molberg

Did you know that Senior Village members aged 85 and older receive a handmade birthday card, a cheerful phone call, and an invitation to a festive birthday social during their birth month? This initiative is part of Senior Village’s broader effort to enhance social interaction and connection among its 2,125 members and SaddleBrooke residents.

As the number of Senior Village members has increased, so has the number of birthday calls. Volunteers made 124 calls in August and 113 in September. Program Coordinator Carol Levine said, “People really appreciate that we remembered their birthday, and the volunteers say, ‘I love doing this!’ In the history of the project, only one member has ever requested to be removed from our call list.”

The content of these special phone calls ranges from simple birthday greetings to engaging conversations that spark enthusiasm in the volunteers making them. Many members have no family nearby or fewer friends, and the phone calls clearly fill a void.

These social connections boost members’ moods by reducing isolation and loneliness while offering volunteers a meaningful activity and sense of purpose. It’s no wonder the calls are so well received. John O’Brien, a volunteer and Senior Village board member, makes about four or five calls per month. “When I call to recognize a birthday, it means more to them than I thought it would,” he said. “Once, when I said, ‘Happy Birthday and many more,’ the member answered, ‘I don’t know. I’m 92!’”

Member birthday calls are a part of Senior Village’s broader goal to increase interaction and connection. Volunteers on the Fun with Friends team make cheerful birthday calls to members and organize member birthday socials and the new activity, Friday Fun with Friends. This team also implements community events like Music Matinees, Men’s Social Hours, book clubs, and more.

The Friendly Connections team conducts in-home visits and phone check-ins with members. Support team volunteers with medical backgrounds address urgent issues, such as food shortages or disorganized medications, highlighting when there’s a need for more than just a friendly call or visit.

For more information or to become a Senior Village member, patron, or volunteer, please visit www.seniorvillage.org or call 520-314-1042. You’ll be glad you did.