SBWGA & The Virtual Scramble

Ret Convey

Although summer may not be considered the busiest time of year for our league, it is by no means without its share of fun!

Four SBWGA players participated in a “Virtual Scramble” hosted by our sister league, the LPGA Amateurs, on June 21. The Virtual Scramble is a summer-long charity event and includes teams from across the country. Our SaddleBrooke team, The Fryin Fairway Fanatics (Sandra Murray, Cathe Kropp, Ret Convey, and Joan Chyall) demonstrated the proper technique to fry golf balls in Tucson’s 100+-degree heat and took first place for creative theme and costumes.

We are tremendously grateful to our July sponsors for supporting our league, and we can’t thank them enough. A huge ovation goes to Susan Pennington, Desert Sunset Painting, Lexus, Helen Graham of Long Realty, First Inspection Pest Control Services, and Fairway Cooling and Heating.