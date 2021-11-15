SBCO Brightens the Holiday Season

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Since 2007, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Child Program has provided hand-picked and carefully wrapped Christmas gifts for local families and Apache children on the San Carlos Reservation. In recent years, the program has grown to assist about 90 families and 257 Apache children annually. SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents provide the money and volunteer services required to make this program such a rousing success.

The SaddleBrooke Adopt-a-Family Program focuses on providing gifts to families whose children are enrolled in the San Manuel-Mammoth Unified School District and Headstart. If you, your group, or your unit wish to adopt a family or families, please contact Linda Russell at [email protected] Likewise, contact Maggie DeBlock at [email protected] if you prefer to adopt an Apache child or children as part of the Adopt-a-Child Program. In addition, volunteers are needed for loading and unloading the wrapped gifts.

As always, SaddleBrooke residents are encouraged to donate to the program. Since SaddleBrooke Community Outreach is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization (Tax ID 86-0843458), all contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. You can donate online at community-outreach.org or with a check made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach or SBCO. Checks can be delivered to your unit’s program coordinator or to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach office at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Complex.

Donations are needed by Nov. 15.