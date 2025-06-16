SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club Graduates

Mary Klootwyk

Graduating from a square dance class is a very special occasion for a new dancer and signifies successful completion of a series of square dance lessons that are necessary prior to entering the activity as a qualified square dancer. It is an achievement, it is a reward, it represents a degree of accomplishment, but it does not represent the end of an activity. It means the beginning of fun and friendships, as they now embark on the social and fun adventure that is square dancing.

On May 18, 12 dancers were presented with a SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club name badge as a symbol of their completion of the Mainstream and Plus Square Dance lessons. The graduation ceremony was led by SaddleBrooke resident Jean Stithem, lesson coordinator, who congratulated each one individually and welcomed them as new members of the SaddleBrooke Squares Dance Club.

These new dancers came through the learning period like real troopers, giving their smiles and laughter and friendliness to those who had the pleasure of dancing and working with them. They discovered that there are many important considerations other than simply learning the steps. Each one learned to be patient and tolerant and developed the ability to react automatically to the calls. They learned the importance of a sense of humor while discovering when to whoop and holler and when to be respectfully quiet so that others may listen and learn. This group came to realize that a prime accomplishment of this class was the development of an attitude that makes each one a desirable member of the square.

With the completion of these lessons, they are now able to attend any club dances locally and nationally, and we look forward to seeing them at our weekly dances!

Square dance lessons will begin again this coming fall, so stay tuned! Live Lively—Square Dance!

For more information about this wonderful activity, visit www.saddlebrookesquares.com.