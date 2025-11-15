SaddleBrooke Singles Pizza Party

Lori Anderson

The SaddleBrooke Singles Club enjoyed a pizza party at the RoadRunner Grill on Oct. 3. Nearly 50 people feasted on pizza, salad, and cookies. Sufficiently stuffed, we danced off some of those calories to music by Chuck Moses, a SaddleBrooke favorite. We had a blast!

If you are a SaddleBrooke resident who is single and looking for friends and fun, the SaddleBrooke Singles Club is the place for you. We meet regularly to play bocce, attend Friday happy hours, and take trips to area attractions and restaurants. For more information or to join the SaddleBrooke Singles Club, contact Lori Anderson at msalaa19@gmail.com.