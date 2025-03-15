SaddleBrooke Singers to Perform with Glitz and Glamour!

Cheri Emahiser

Get ready to experience an afternoon of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable entertainment! Get your tickets now for And the Tony Goes to …. Join us for a dazzling Sunday afternoon on March 30 at 4 p.m. and a nostalgic journey through your favorite musical hits. Purchase tickets at dvpac.net or at the DesertView Performing Arts Center Theater box office.

The SaddleBrooke Singers celebrate the best of Broadway as this season’s award winners take the stage. You’ll hear favorites from The Sound of Music, West Side Story, Cats, The Music Man, Hair, The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, Les Misérables, and so much more! You won’t want to miss a single acceptance speech or show-stopping number!

Memorable Songs

Cats won 10 Tony awards! One of the standout pieces from the show, “Memory,” composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be performed by one of our talented sopranos, Lizzie Bayard. You don’t want to miss hearing her range and emotion as she sings her ethereal rendition of this captivating song.

The song is performed in the professional production by the character Grizabella, a former “glamour cat” who has fallen on hard times and seeks acceptance from her fellow cats. Her singing of the song is a poignant reflection on the passage of time, lost youth, and the longing for a return to better days. Grizabella reminisces about her past and expresses a deep sense of nostalgia and regret but also holds onto hope for a better future.

Put on Your Ball Gown and Tuxedo

Here’s your opportunity to pull that formal wear out of the closet. Wear that gown and put on your sequins. The Singers will be making a glamorous appearance on stage. If you choose, you can dress for the occasion, too. We’ll love looking at you from the stage.

Help Us Fill the Theater Seats!

Let us hear your enthusiastic applause and see your smiles as you enjoy our amazing music on a Sunday afternoon. Please bring a group of friends. We want to fill every seat! We love performing for our enthusiastic SaddleBrooke audience and appreciate your standing ovations.

Reserve your seat now. We know you have an abundance of shows and performances to choose from in the month of March. Choose us! We guarantee no other production will have you leaving the concert feeling such joy.

Our website www.saddlebrookesingers.org includes information on how to participate as a sponsor. Consider becoming a sponsor and see your name on our website, in our concert programs, and in lights on the theater backdrop. Contact Claudia Kistler at 520-306-2113 for more information.