SaddleBrooke Ranch ARTwalk October 21-22

Linda Shannon-Hills

Save the dates! The SaddleBrooke Ranch ARTwalk will be on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and again on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for an open-studio tour. Artists will be showing their work in their home studios and groups in the Creative Arts and Tech Center (CATC). SaddleBrooke Ranch residents have a great opportunity to purchase handcrafted items by the talented artists who live within our community. The event invites SaddleBrooke Ranch residents to stroll, cart, or drive to the various artists’ studios or spaces, tour through the CATC to meet the artists, and view their work. Many of the artists will be selling their work—a good time to purchase those special holiday gifts and fill those empty spaces in your homes.

All items must be made or created by a SaddleBrooke Ranch resident, not by friends or family who are non-SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. No commercial or manufactured items are permitted.

The event will be open to SaddleBrooke Ranch and the SaddleBrooke community, as well as the Oracle community.

The maps and directory of artists will be available by email, or you can pick up a printed copy at La Hacienda front desk in mid-October.

If you are an artist and would like to participate, we will take registrations until Saturday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m. Contact Linda Shannon-Hills at linda@shannonhills.net, or call 970-389-5131 for a registration form.