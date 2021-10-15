SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network Pet Food Drive

The September pet food drive held Sept. 17 was a huge success! We filled a large pickup truck and received $1,360 in cash donations. The families in Pinal County, who are struggling to keep their pets in their home with them, will have a much better chance thanks to Lynda Nesbitt and her team of volunteers. The P.I.N.A.L. crew works hard to separate, bag, and distribute hundreds of meals for pets monthly. Without this group of dedicated people, most of these pets would end up at the county shelter. Hats off to you, SaddleBrooke residents and members of the Network; you made it happen one more time for the pets of Pinal County.