SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters Holds Its Fourth Quarter Awards Breakfast

Scott Baker

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters held its fourth quarter awards breakfast in January in the Agave Lounge in SaddleBrooke One. Awards were handed out for the following annual accomplishments:

Bob Bowlin Award (Best Average Gross): Tom Young, 36.59 strokes in 29 rounds

Syd Eagle Award (Highest Ace Average): Jim Jevne, 1.11 aces/round in 35 rounds; and Nick T. Mares, 1.11 aces/round in 18 rounds

Most Aces Award: Jim Becker, 40 aces in 43 rounds

Best Attendance Award: Ron McNutt, 43/43 rounds

Most Improved Award: Dave Gartner, 1.68 strokes better than 2022 in 30 rounds

Each member received one year’s free membership.

Randy Spencer handed out gift certificates for the most improved putters for the fourth quarter to the following members:

1st Place: John Thompson, 1.20

2nd Place: Mike Sachse, 1.20

3rd Place: Tom Johnson, 0.60

Jeffery Shield of Charles Schwab and Tim Wilcox of Investment Management handed out monetary awards to the following members:

Best average gross scores for the fourth quarter:

1st: Nick T. Mares, 37.20

2nd: Frank Traczyk, 37.40

3rd: Al Storey, 37.80

Best average net scores for the fourth quarter:

1st: Frank Traczyk, 35.33

2nd: Greg Gurewitz, 36.00

3rd: Denny Teusch, 36.75

The annual Bob Gabric Sportsmanship Award was awarded to Jim Jevne and presented to him by last year’s winner, Dave Rutkowski.

Practice your putting once a week during a congenial competition with other guys. Putt every Thursday morning (10 a.m. winter, 9 a.m. summer) on the main SaddleBrooke putting green. We putt 18 holes with par 36 and use handicaps to even out the random teams competing for prizes ($3, $2, $1) and have individual gross and net prizes ($5, $3, $1). Pay $1 to putt each week with a $20 membership fee. Try it by putting as a guest for free. Just show up Thursday morning about 15 minutes early.