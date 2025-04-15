SaddleBrooke Hikers Visit Texas Canyon

Diana Smith

On Feb. 18 SaddleBrooke Hiking Club guide Ruth Caldwell led 16 intrepid hikers into the rocky spires of the Texas Canyon Nature Preserve near Dragoon, Ariz. Hikers were treated to a number of incredible rock formations and beautiful vistas along the gently rolling trails, followed by a pleasant lunch at the well-appointed picnic area. Hikers were also able to tour the various exhibits displayed in the Amerind Museum, which has been dedicated to preserving and illuminating the cultural objects and traditions of the Native Peoples of America since 1937.