SaddleBrooke and Ranch Senior Softball Action!

King Mitch



Well, SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch Senior Softball fans, here it is June 25 and Progress deadline time. Just a couple games left on the spring season schedule, and then the softballers will be taking a break until the second week in July. Let me tell ya, there are more than a couple of old geezers out there whose legs need this break. Anyhoo, by the time this edition hits your doorstep, the boys and girls of summer will be back at it.



Spring League Action



On Mondays in Recreational, Truly Nolen wrapped up the league championship over Tucson Golf Cars with a 4-2 record to the Cars’ (“I like the nightlife, baby”) 2-4. Then over to Community where Ridgeview Physical Therapy also wrapped it up with a 4-3 record over Splendido (Life Plan Community) at 3-4.



On Tuesdays, it’s just the Competitive boys and girls, with Twin Lake Air at 5-2 taking command after the first coupla weeks to hammer Tucson Orthopaedic at 2-5.



On Wednesdays in Community, Tom Ottaway-State Farm and The Moore Advantage Real Estate are doing the “red ‘n’ blue robot boxers” thing, each hammering the other to 4-4 records apiece. Then in Sidewinders, Waste Management pulled away to dominate Wildfire Wings with a 5-3 record to the Wingers’ 3-5.



Thursday is Coyote League, and the 65-plussers have The Charles Company currently at 4-3 over SaddleBrooke Remodeling’s 3-4. So, the Brookies got a chance to even it up with one game left!



Finally, on Fridays, with one game left for the Friday leagues, in Competitive, X-Pert Automotive took care of bidness with a 4-2 record over Your CBD Stores 2-4. So, the CBDers are outta luck, even if they win tomorrow. And in Community, Stone Canyon Painting absolutely “whitewashed” Robson Communities with a 7-0 slate to Robson’s (need I say it?) 0-7. And there’s one game left! Ouch! Well, sometimes you’re the Louisville Slugger and sometimes you’re the ball. Nuff said.



Now, as you all know, I don’t toot anyone’s horn in particular (unless it’s my own, naturally). But here are a few spring season notables:



Barry Emmons, Monday Community, in 24 ABs slapped out 11 singles, 6 doubs, 1 trip, and 3 HRs (and 5 BBs) for an .875 average and slug percentage of 1.58. Sweetness!



Mike “Hammertime” Hamm in Wednesday Sidewinder showed some flashes of old, going 28/33 for an .848 average (one walk … Mike hasn’t seen a pitch he doesn’t like).



Rick Keagy in Thursday Coyote going 24 fer 27 and an .889 average. And … Joey Softball, Joe Passoni, rapping 20 of 22 for a tasty .909 average.



John Merlin in Friday Community slappin’ the softball silly going 19/21 for a .905 average.



Brand Eigen in Friday Competitive going 18 fer 20 and a .900 average.



Well, that’s a wrap! C’mon down to the field and check the action. The softball junkies will be down at the field every weekday slapping the softball around. Ditto Saturday mornings when the softballers tune the gloves and bats with some batting and fielding practice. Or you can surf the SSSA at saddlebrookesoftball.com.

