SaddleBrooke and Ranch Senior Softball Action!

King Mitch

Well fellow softballers, it’s late July and time to bang out the latest and semi-greatest in SaddleBrooke softball action.

Well, being as it’s July 22 and the Summer league started on July 13, there ain’t a lotta news- especially since it’s been raining cats and dogs for the last two weeks. No matter, as John Lee Hooker sings in Boogie Chillen – it’s in me and it’s got to come out!

First Up—Labor Day Tournament

Yep, Monday, Sept. 7, the SaddleBrooke Softball Association will host its annual Labor Day Softball Tournament. Three or four regular games (Rec-Sidewinder, Community-Coyote, and Competitive) as well as its First Sixteen (16”) Inch–Softball (mushball/Chicago-ball.) game. Yep, the game is played with a 16” circumference (instead of 12”) softball, with wood-only bats, no fielders’ gloves, and an Unlimited Height pitch-delivery arc. Oh yeah, 50-foot basepaths as well (normal around here is 65 to 70 feet). And of course the usual neighborly camaraderie, free burgers, dogs, sodas, water, and chips, etc. (donations appreciatively received, naturally) will be offered. Practices for the historic event are Saturdays at 10:30 am at the softball field if you want to check it out. Talk about SaddleBrooke softball “dramedy!!!!” Where’s Bob “Mr. Baseball” Uecker when you need him? Well, I’ll be in the booth, so no sweat, Ueck.

Summer League Action

OK, in the meantime, there has been some Summer league action.

On Mondays in Recreational (single A), Debra Miller-State Farm Insurance took the first and only game over Your CBD Store and so are 1-0 to the CBDers 0-1. In Community ball (AAA), Canine and Co. took the first and only over Big Bear Garage Doors and so are 1-0 to the Bears’ 0-1.

On Tuesdays, the SSSA has a Competitive league (AAAA) and a Community league and they both have gotten in both of their games. In Competitive, Bubb’s Grub and Cactus Overhead Garage Doors are tied at 1-1 each. In Community, ditto as Beyond Clean and Catalina Family Dental have each taken one game.

It’s just Sidewinder (AA) on Wednesdays and X-Pert Automotive has taken the first two games from Anne Glenn-Long Realty and is 2-0 to the Glenners’ 0-2.

Thursday is Coyote Day, but the howlers have yet to get a game in.

Friday this summer is a Competitive league only day and with only one game in as of this writing, Brittni Guttman-Allstate Insurance is 1-0 over Cleere Law Office’s 0-1.

Speaking of “Dramedy”

Meantime, if you’re looking to kill a few minutes with some of the greatest baseball comedy bits, turn off Mayberry, RFD and check out the following: 1864 Baseball by Conan O’Brien; 2nd Marriage by Woody Allen; Nobody Will Ever Play Baseball by Bob Newhart; Who’s On First? by Abbott and Costello; Baseball by Degenerate Comedy; Baseball-Football by George Carlin; Dueling Hats by Key and Peele; Waiting for Guffman outtake with Fred Willard and Catherine O’Hara; Baseball Pitcher by Jonathan Winters; and Not Cliff Johnson by T. Sean Shannon.

Check the Association down at the field or at saddlebrookesoftball.com.