Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke Teams Up to Play Santa’s Helpers

Barbara Barr Bengen

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke teamed up with IMPACT of Southern Arizona, Oracle Community Center (OCC), Bubb’s Grub, Home Instead, and Manny Herrera to bring Christmas to 88 seniors and those sick at home in the Copper Corridor. It took a team to produce a complete Christmas dinner, music, singing, dancing, and gifts. But the smiles on the faces of these seniors made the day!

Oracle Community Center offered a central location, kitchen, and dining facilities for area seniors. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has been instrumental in updating the kitchen and OCC building for community use. In the warmth of this facility, participants laughed, sang, danced, and enjoyed the holidays.

IMPACT of Southern Arizona services these seniors and those at home. IMPACT offers a hand-up, rather than a hand-out. IMPACT led the team and secured donations.

Before the Christmas dinner began, it was announced that Bubb’s Grub had provided smoked turkey and dressing. The entire community center reacted in joy! We all started to salivate on cue!

Manny Herrera’s music and song brought so much joy to this special occasion. The entire community center sang along. Herrera not only sang our favorite Christmas songs, but also popular songs from our youth.

Home Instead provided gift bags for the attendees. The gift bags were decorated by elementary school children and were filled with goodies for both guys and gals.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke provided all kinds of support under the leadership of John and Linda Howard. There were months of planning, days of cooking and set-up, hours of baking homemade cookies, serving the seniors, helping with the party and giveaways, distribution of gifts and homemade cookies, and then the clean-up. And, of course, there were some incredible experiences while delivering Christmas dinner, gifts, and cookies to those sick at home.

Most people join Rotary to help make a difference in the world. And what a difference we were able to make to the Copper Corridor seniors in need. Joining in on the Christmas dinner fun were John and Linda Howard (event leaders), Molly and Jack Hunter, Wendy and Joe Guyton, Gordon Wainwright, Debbie Rue, Doug May, Wanda and Roger Bailey, Diane and Bill Demeroutis, Leslie Hawkins, Leslie Castner and guest, Betsy McMahan, Dave and Jan Baker, Gail and Tom Fraioli, Carol Soule-Reed, Elaine and Don Terry, Barbara and Bill Bengen, Kristi Halvorson, and Liese Razzeto.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is an award-winning club. We meet Thursdays at 11 a.m. for lunch at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Next we meet in the ballroom, followed by an educational program or speaker. Rotary is open to those who live and work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and the surrounding communities. All are welcome! For more information, check out saddlebrookerotary.com or contact the club’s membership chair Diane Demeroutis at [email protected].