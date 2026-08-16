Rehearsals Start Soon for Voices in the Oaks!

Lu Legel

Hey Singers! Would you like to experience the joy in singing with a fun community group? If the answer is Yes! then Voices in the Oaks Chorale might be for you. We are looking for singers to join our non-audition community chorale. Our current group includes singers from Oracle, SaddleBrooke Ranch (SBR), Oro Valley, and the greater Tucson area. Our concerts are held in the Sol Ballroom at SBR, Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church in Catalina, and we also perform at other venues and local events. Voices in the Oaks will start rehearsals every Thursday evening from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church in Catalina starting on Aug. 20 and continuing for 12 weeks. We charge a small fee per singer to help defray our music costs but come try us for free for a couple of rehearsals before you commit. Not sure you remember how to read music? No worries! We provide resources to help you learn the music at home in between rehearsals. So try us out! All are welcome.

Mark your calendars for our upcoming concerts. Our SBR fall concert will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. in the Ranch House Ballroom. Our SBR holiday concert will be in the ballroom at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. We can’t wait to see you there! Watch Voices in the Oaks Facebook, SBR Facebook, Next Door and our email newsletter for more details about our singing season and upcoming performances.

Visit our website now to register to sing with us: www.voicesintheoaks.org. Remember you can try us out for a couple of rehearsals for free and we provide you with learning resources. While on our website, sign up to receive our newsletters or show your support through a donation. Call us at 520-276-9251 to find out more about singing with our group. Voices in the Oaks Chorale is a section 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.