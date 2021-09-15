Esta Goldstein

Located at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation, the Prescription Drug Drop-Off Program is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Drop off is always the second Friday and the fourth Tuesday of every month.

No liquids, syringes, creams, or sharps will be taken.

Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated.

Medications must be in sealed plastic bags. No bottles are accepted, but pills can be mixed and combined into one bag. You will be required to place your sealed bag into the receptacle.

The correct way to dispose of needles and syringes: Place needles in a puncture-proof plastic container with a screw-on lid (e.g., detergent bottle) and label container “Do Not Recycle.” Secure the lid with duct tape, and dispose of it in a trash can, but do not recycle.

The correct way to dispose of liquid medications: Pour medication into a watertight container (e.g., empty butter tub), and mix in used coffee grounds, soil, or kitty litter. Secure the lid with duct tape, and dispose of it in a trash can, but do not recycle.

Volunteer contacts: Daa Koeling at 520-825-9678, Esta Goldstein at 520-825-1181, Merna Oakley at 520-825-1420, Peggy Oglier at 520-818-6360, and Joyce Sutay at 520-488-0504.