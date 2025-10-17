Pool Players of the Brooke vs. Mexican Cuisine

Joe Giammarino

On Sept. 4, after a hard day on the pool tables, hungry members of the Pool Players of the Brooke Billiard Club visited Carolina Solorzano’s Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant at 16238 N. Oracle Road, 520-825-3040. Carolina is our newest Billiards Room sponsor. Our billiards club wanted to show our appreciation to Carolina for her 2025 sponsorship, so approximately 30 PPB members and guests showed up to indulge in some Mexican cuisine. From the feedback that I have received from our attending members, Carolina can expect to see many of these same faces in the future.

Carolina and her husband Joel bought Mi Tierra at the end of 2022. It took them over a year to really take over the restaurant. They were managing Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, her mother-in-law’s restaurant located in South Tucson. They also had a six-month-old baby boy when they decided to take the next step and become owners, and let’s not talk about permits, maintenance, repair, and training before they really started making changes.

Carolina was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, and is 36 years old. Joel’s family owns seven restaurants in California and Arizona. Carolina worked for the most successful McDonald’s owner in Arizona, Paul Dias, for about eight years. Paul and his brother Carlos were her coaches and mentors all those years. Carolina and her husband have over 15 years of restaurant experience. They also expressed to me that they really appreciate this opportunity and hope to keep serving Catalina and the SaddleBrooke community for many years into the future.

Rack ‘em Up!