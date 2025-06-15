Pinal County Recognizes SaddleBrooke Hiking Club

Lori Anderson

On April 24 Pinal County Public Works recognized the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club for 15 years of picking up litter along Catalina Hills Drive as part of Pinal County’s Adopt a County Road program. Club volunteers clean the road’s shoulders from SaddleBrooke Boulevard for nearly three miles to The Preserve twice a year.

The Hiking Club began picking up litter in 2007. Cleanup efforts were coordinated by Bill Leightenheimer for several years, followed by Walt Shields. Lori Anderson recently took the reins, coordinating her first cleanup on April 14. Bill was unable to attend the festivities; however, Walt and Lori, as well as the Hiking Club’s new president Dale Leman and outgoing president Ken Wong, represented the club.

Public Works personnel presented a certificate and signs proclaiming the Hiking Club an “Outstanding Volunteer.” Additionally, an “Outstanding Volunteer” sign will be added to the current Adopt a County Road sign on Catalina Hills Drive.

Public Works personnel said that the efforts of our club and other groups help them worry less about litter and frees them up to concentrate on maintaining and repairing the county’s roadways. The club is happy to help and is grateful for the many club members who volunteer their time to keep SaddleBrooke beautiful.