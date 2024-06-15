Pinal County Recognizes Cyclemasters’ Efforts

Cindy Holm

For 15 years, Cyclemasters have been picking up trash along SaddleBrooke Blvd. On April 20, 21 Cyclemasters volunteered their time to rid the road of garbage once again. During this event, Pinal County acknowledged these years of service by hosting a Subway lunch and awarding T-shirts to the volunteers. In addition, a 15-year commemorative sign will be hung on SaddleBrooke Blvd.

Cyclemasters is a cycling club in SaddleBrooke. Each week there are opportunities for cyclists to meet and enjoy this sport at varying levels. To learn more about the club, visit saddlebrookecyclemasters.org.