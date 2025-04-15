Photographers Capture the Birds and Flowers

SaddleBrooke Photography Club members at Boyce Thompson Arboretum (photo by Jim Smith) Hummingbird at Boyce Thompson Arboretum (photo by Jim Smith)

Jim Smith

Twelve members of the SaddleBrooke Photography Club and several guests recently visited Boyce Thompson Arboretum, located just off U.S. Highway 60 near Superior, Ariz. Founded in the early 1920s by mining magnate William Boyce Thompson, the arboretum was born out of a deep appreciation and wonder of plant life. Today, it is Arizona’s oldest and largest botanical garden, spanning over 320 acres of breathtaking landscapes, and stands as a testament to the beauty and diversity of the natural world.

Visitors can explore numerous themed gardens, each offering a unique glimpse into different ecological niches, including the Australian, Asian, South African, and South American deserts; Palm Grove; Ayer Lake; and native Southeast Arizona Sonoran and Chihuahuan natural areas. The arboretum is also a sanctuary for wildlife, with frequent sightings of birds, butterflies, lizards, and other desert dwellers. In 2007 the arboretum was designated an Important Birding Area by the National Audubon Society.

Boyce Thompson provides numerous photographic subjects, from landscape to macro and from wildlife to abstract. But whether you are a photographer, a seasoned botanist, or just a curious visitor, the arboretum promises an amazing journey of discovery. Strolling along the scenic trails will give you a renewed sense of wonder for the incredible diversity of the natural world.

If you think you might be interested in taking up photography, or if you are already a photographer and enjoy interacting with other photographers, come to one of our club meetings and get acquainted. We conduct field trips and workshops throughout the year on numerous topics, including nature, macro, post-processing, and landscape. You can contact us at [email protected] or visit our calendar of events which is posted on our website at www.photosb.org.