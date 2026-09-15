Obstacle Courses and Outrageous Costumes

Donna Vargus Eileen Snearly, Sandy Strack, Barbara Bloch, Debra Reis, Marilyn Ginther, Jan Talbot, Sue Virant, Kim Berg, Michelle Deal, Betty Magee, Sue Stone, and Sharon Anderson (Photo credit: Raye Cobb) Karel Titone, Sharon Greeson, and Celia Shaunessy

Brenda Steward

Goofy Golf Delivers!

As the MountainView Lady Putters looked over the green, obstacles abounded. Standard lines and serious reads were interrupted by pure chaos as putters navigated plastic clubs, weighted balls, pool noodles, and pink flamingos—even putting off the tops of Pink Solo Cups!

From the first tee to the final hole, the course was transformed into a clever obstacle course designed to test everyone’s precision—and patience. Bright tropical prints, over-the-top costumes, and outrageously goofy outfits set the tone for the morning. Tense, PGA-style silence hung in the air as players lined up their wild trick shots, instantly followed by exploding cheers—or dramatic groans of defeat—as each obstacle was navigated.

The fun continued off the greens at a lively post-round luncheon, where the day’s standout participants were celebrated. Adding a deeply personal and artistic touch to the festivities, member Michelle Deal hand-crafted beautiful custom jewelry which were awarded as prizes to the winning teams and the most spectacularly dressed putters (Sandy Valeton and Sue Stone).

Upcoming Club Highlights

* September—Sponsor Appreciation Luncheon: A special gathering to recognize and celebrate the generous community partners who support our club year-round.

* October—Quail Creek Away Event: Gear up for a fun road trip as we connect and play with our fellow putters at Quail Creek.

* Upcoming—Harn Legacy Speaker Event: An insightful presentation you won’t want to miss!

With major events, monthly luncheons, and weekly putting running straight through December, there is still plenty of season left. Visit www.mvlputters.com to learn more about joining the fun.