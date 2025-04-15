My Dogs and the Mountain Lion

Stuart Watkins

It was late afternoon, and there was a pink glow on the Catalina Mountains when I decided to take my dogs out for a short walk in the desert behind our home. We were gone for almost an hour when two small rabbits darted across our path. Strider, the black lab, wanted to go after the rabbits, while Ruby, the golden retriever, just wanted to go home. Water was on her mind and mine. It was still over 90 degrees, and I didn’t bring any water with me, thinking it would be a short stroll.

A mountain lion had other plans. Strider sensed it first and started straining at the leash. Ruby pricked up her ears but stayed by my side. I looked at the direction Strider was looking but saw nothing.

Then, just ahead, a mountain lion was creeping toward us, rising on all fours and baring her teeth. Then she crouched, ready to spring.

I put both dog leashes in my left hand and pulled out my hunting knife with my right. Ruby whimpered. Strider let out a low growl, ready to fight. I was tense and thought I might be able to strike the mountain lion once before it ripped my throat out. I just hoped one of my dogs would make it home. It didn’t have to be their time to die, even if it was mine.

The mountain lion hissed and started walking slowly toward us as it considered its next move. Then it veered off to the right as though to circle behind. I started chanting a war song that came from the depths of nowhere and danced a shuffling dance with my feet as I kept the knife pointed at the mountain lion’s throat. The mountain lion turned, shifted its gaze to something in the distance, and walked away.

I headed my dogs back to our home, gave them water, and took them inside. I hugged Strider and comforted Ruby who was whimpering.

“You’ve been gone a long time,” my wife called from the bedroom. “Come watch TV with me. Survivors is on.”

“Thanks, but not this time, Honey. I think I’ll go to the computer and write about my desert walk with the dogs.”

“What’s there to write about?” she asked.

“Not much, but I just want to put this down on paper. See you in a little while.”