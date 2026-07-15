MVLP Host Tea Party

Tea Part Committee: Marilyn Ginther, Darlene Pitman, Sue Virant, and Nancie Keener Karel T Titone and Sandy Valeton Tri-Annual Award: Roxy Heacock, Carla DeWolf, and Fira Stout

Brenda Steward

When the greens closed, the MountainView Lady Putters took the opportunity to trade in their visors and putters for something a bit more spectacular. The inspiration for the afternoon began with a simple, brilliant suggestion from a member: it was time to pull out the fancy clothes! From that spark of creativity, the club’s inaugural Tea Party was born—and the fashion did not disappoint.

Brims, bows, and feathers took center stage as a stunning array of hats and fascinators filled the room. From classic wide-brimmed hats to intricate, gravity-defying fascinators pinned just right, the ladies delivered a masterclass in finery. It was clear from the moment the first guest arrived that the dress code was enthusiastically celebrated.

As the tea was poured, the elegance extended straight to the tables. Tiered trays were beautifully presented, featuring a delicate menu of delectable savory bites and exquisite sweet treats chosen with the utmost care. With every pour, the room buzzed with the laughter and excitement of close friends.

Though the guest speaker, Denise Gilliat-Norgard, unfortunately could not attend, the ladies kept the spirit of her book, Pink Petals/Green Leaves, alive. Tables transformed into storytelling circles as members shared the deeply personal, sentimental meanings behind the special teacups they brought from home to celebrate the day.

The afternoon also held a heartwarming highlight: a surprise award honoring one of the club’s own, who has given her heart and time to this club for many years—largely in the shadows and never asking to be seen. Well we see you, Fira Stout, and thank you! The dedication of this treasured member left the entire room standing and cheering, and the winner truly speechless

Between the perfectly brewed cups, the vibrant chatter, and the rich history shared through a room full of teacups, the event struck a beautiful chord. The greens might have been closed, but this new tradition proved to be a definitive hole-in-one for camaraderie and connection.

If you’d like more information on becoming part of our community, head over to www.mvlputters.com.