MV Lady Putters Take the Heat

May Awards: Marcia Munich and Loretta Edgerton (photo by Raye Cobb) May Award: Jo Ann Wilbour (photo by Raye Cobb)

Dee Rock



Twenty-eight MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) braved the nearly 100-degree temperature when the golf course reopened on June 16 after its closure for aerification. The high temperature did not deter these women from their customary friendliness and competitiveness. But it was evident that when the temperature increases, attendance decreases. Sunscreen, protective eyewear and headgear, and plenty of water were safeguards against the mid-June SaddleBrooke sunshine. Although there was no safeguard against wayward putts, a total of 28 holes-in-one were recorded.



MVLP awards for May were announced at the June 9 luncheon and business meeting in the MountainView ballroom: Loretta Edgerton received the Lou Ann Garvin Tiger of the Month Award (lowest net, 30.0); Marcia Munich, Roadrunner of the Month (lowest gross, 36.7); and Jo Ann Wilbour, Hole-in-Wonder Award (most holes-in-one, 8). Also, a Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Eileen (E. J.) Snearly for her work as a past board member, her public relations work, and her overall enthusiasm for MVLP.



Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD) Community Education Supervisor Dan Habinek, community educator Tiffany Massie, and firefighter Danielle Walker gave an informative and entertaining presentation about GRFD community programs (residential lockbox, File of Life, EMS Membership Program, and 311 phone service), fire protection (extinguishers, fire blankets, and smoke alarms), and wildfire concerns. More information is available at grfdaz.gov.



The Charity Committee continues to raise funds through October for the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District. Linda Edwards is spearheading a fundraising goal of $2,000 to purchase new pre-K graduation caps and gowns. Additional funds will benefit the Teacher Educational Fund and Middle School Life Skills Training. Cash or check donations will be accepted through October. Through mid-June, donations have exceeded the halfway mark.



Sponsorship Committee members Sandy Valeton (advisor), Marty Fisher, Olga Clouser, Joan Brookhart, and Jan Arruda continue to enlist sponsors who are willing to support the ongoing activities of MVLP. Committee members make sure the sponsor placards are displayed around the putting green every Monday morning. Gold Sponsors are recognized for $500, Silver Sponsors for $250, and Bronze Sponsors for $125.



There is a lot more fun for MV Lady Putters this summer, including “Goofy Golf” on Aug. 11. The planning committee for this event is already working on the theme and putting hazards to make the 18 holes of putting as “goofy” as possible. Could there be a water hazard on the putting green? Perhaps you will give up your putter for a pool noodle or putt with the wrong-handed putter. Only the committee members will know how “goofy” this event will be until the ladies arrive that morning. If we could look into the future, one thing would be certain: MV Lady Putters are in it for fun and friendship.



New members are welcome to join MV Lady Putters anytime. For more information, visit the website mvlputters.com.

