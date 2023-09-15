MPWGA Ladies Beat the Heat

Denise Cashmore

The Ladies of the MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) are enjoying many golf activities during this summer’s heat and, in many ways, find that perseverance is the way to play. Even the pros say that the heat affects focus, so staying hydrated and positive during a round is key.

Tuesday play dates in the summer start at 7 a.m., and rounds are usually complete before noon, which means one can enjoy an air-conditioned lunch with friends or be in the pool shortly afterward. Games are often played with partners. This helps to offset a bad hole or two, or three! Many of the ladies also get together for team events on non-MPWGA days, coming up with fun games to just enjoy and participate in the sport.

Upcoming events will be a Bubba Tournament (hosted by the men’s MPMGA), a Trick or Treat game in October, and the Club Championship in November, which will be played one day at The Preserve Golf Course and the second day at the newly reopened MountainView Course.

Want to join in the fun? Please see our website www.mpwga.com for more information.