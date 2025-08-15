MPWGA Is Putting Along in the Summer Heat

Denise Cashmore



MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association is putting along in the summer heat. The following league dates were played at the MountainView Golf Course. Thanks to Jane Megrdle and Janey Clausen for tag-teaming to get these fun games scheduled.



On July 1 Harn Legacy sponsored a Team “Red, White & Blue” game. During this round, Jenni Farquhar broke 90 for the first time, Jeana Hodges golfed her best 9 of 38, and Dianne Anderson was Closest to the Flagstick on hole 13.



Game scoring used two best net balls on each hole where one was a designated Red, White, or Blue score and the two was any other best net ball from the team.



Final results were as follows: 1st place (124) was Barbara Laskowski, Kim Cox, Ann Van Sickel, Jeana Hodges; 2nd place (126) was Ann Martin, Tracy McGeorge, Andrea Gray, Jenni Farquhar; 3rd place (130) was Cathy Quesnell, Carolyn Harville, Judy Grow, Susan Dell.



On July 8 Desert Life Pharmacy sponsored the day for Ace of the Month and “O.N.E.S” game. Game scoring counted only holes 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 16, 17, and 18, and scores were flighted.



Final results were as follows: Flight 1 (Index 13.2-17, 6 players): 1st Cathy Quesnell (35), 2nd (tie) Barb Laskowski and Ann Martin (37); Flight 2 (Index 20.2-22.5, 6 players): 1st Kim Cox (37), 2nd (tie) Tracy McGeorge and Denise Cashmore; Flight 3 (Index 23.1-26.5, 5 players): 1st Corky Bosch (34), 2nd (tie) Judy Grow and Mary Miller; Flight 4 (Index 28.3-31.9, 4 players): 1st Susan Dell (36), 2nd Marilyn Brewer (38).



On July 15 Healthy Skin Dermatology sponsored a “Choose Your Nine” where players chose their best Net 9 (2 par 3s, 2 par 5s, and 5 par 4s). Carolyn Harville had the Closest to the Flagstick on hole 4. There were some final scoring ties, so an asterisk denotes a scorecard playoff (USGA last 9, 6, 3, 1). Flight winners were as follows: Flight 1: Jo Helms (32*), Flight 2: Carolyn Harville (30), Flight 3: Connie Ward (30), Flight 4: Cookie Kaplan (30).



Then on July 22 it was back at The Preserve Golf Course for a game of Criss Cross, sponsored by Morris Hall. Golfers compared scores on corresponding holes of the front and back nine (example, hole 1 and 10, 2 and 11, etc.) and chose the better score for each pair.



After a little rain, the day was partly cloudy and The Preserve was in great condition. Betty Cole had the Closest to the Flagstick on hole 4. Flight winners were as follows: Flight 1: Anne Martin (-4), Flight 2: Tracy McGeorge, Flight 3: MaryKay Nordhill, Flight 4: Andrea Gray (-3), Flight 5: Randi Roberts (-5).



Please see MPWGA.com for full results and more information.

