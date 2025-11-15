MPWGA Goes Beyond the Green

Denise Cashmore

The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) is more than just a club; it’s a heartbeat in the SaddleBrooke community, extending kindness far beyond the final green. This fall, our members were out and about participating in a number of events that warmed our desert hearts!

On Oct. 4 the back nine of MountainView was transformed into a pathway of hope for the Desert Days Festival 5K Run/Walk, a SaddleBrooke TWO fundraiser for the University of Arizona Cancer Center. A group of MPWGA ladies participated in this event, with more than 100 walkers, runners, and festival goers. Congratulations to Kim Cox’s granddaughter Everly who came in second in the timed walk, proving that a little heart goes a long way! After the race, food, drinks, and entertainment (including a DJ and a live band) made for an exciting and fun afternoon in the ‘Brooke.

On Oct. 12 volunteers, including many MPWGA gals, traded their golf clubs for cart keys to help usher a lively First Tee event organized by the MountainView/Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPGA). The nonprofit First Tee, whose Tucson chapter was established in 2006, teaches life skills to young people through the game of golf. Kids began with a contest on the MountainView putting green and then were sent out in groups of skill level to play the front nine of the course. Afterwards, volunteers and kids gathered on the MountainView east patio to enjoy pizza, brownies, and shared stories. In the spirit of giving back to the next generation, a $1,000 donation from MPGA and a $300 donation from MPWGA were presented by Carey Ricard to the First Tee-Tucson.

And in 2026, for you early planners and volunteers, the Women’s Collegiate Tournament will be held at The Preserve Golf Course on March 20-22. MPWGA’s Jo Helms is already deep in the swing of things, organizing for this signature event. The success of the tournament always draws impressive support from the entire SaddleBrooke community. Per Helms, look for upcoming info at mvcollegiate.wordpress.com.