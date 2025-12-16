MPLN Presidents Cup

Left to right: Jo Carter (second place), Diane Mazzarella (first place), Ginger Cannon (third place) MPLN President Helen Biggs (left) and Presidents Cup winner Diane Mazzarella (right)

EJ Snearly

The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) gathered after league play on Nov. 11 for brunch in the MountainView ballroom. This league’s two golfing days on Nov. 4 and 11 was a competition for the Presidents Cup. All league members who golfed on these two days had the opportunity to win the “Cup.”

The brunch was a scheduled event to celebrate friendship and to announce the first-, second-, and third-place winners.

The winner of the Presidents Cup was Diane Mazzarella.

The president of the MPLN presented the trophy to Diane. In April Diane was the winner of the Club Championship as well.

The other winners in this competition were Jo Carter (second), and Ginger Cannon (third).

The membership congratulated all the winners.