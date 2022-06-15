MPLN Hosts Putts, Pearls, and Polka Dots

Eileen J. Snearly

On Tuesday, May 3, the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) held their annual Bring a Friend golf event at MouintainView Golf Club and MV Bar and Grill, benefitting American Legion Oro Valley Post 132.

The Commander of Post 132, Wayne Larroque, was presented a check at the MPLN board meeting on May 10 and informed the board that all monies collected for the Post would be used to help veterans.

The theme of this event was “Putts, Pearls, and Polka Dots.” The Niners invited their friends, family, fellow Niners, and golfers from other leagues to participate and wear pearls and polka dots.

All golfers received decorated visors, kitchen cloths, and goodie bags.