Message from the Mayor

Mayor Joe Winfield, Oro Valley

When I’m out and about in Oro Valley, I often hear Oro Valley business owners say how SaddleBrooke is such an important customer base—vital to their economic strength and success. I couldn’t agree more. Thank you, SaddleBrooke! You may not technically be within Oro Valley town limits, but you are an important part of the greater Oro Valley community, and we appreciate you. As such, it is my pleasure to personally invite you to join us for our great lineup of events this fall.

Mark the second Saturday of every month on your calendar for a bigger version of the weekly Heirloom Farmers Market. Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch offers live music and vendor booths, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, the Pusch House will be open for tours and art gallery viewing.

This Halloween, ghosts and ghouls will overrun Steam Pump Ranch with haunted hayrides. This unique event, which takes place on Saturday nights throughout the month of October, narrates local and Southwest ghost stories along a hayride route through the ranch property. Tickets always sell out fast, so get yours now at PlayOV.com.

If you are still looking for more Halloween frights, be sure to attend the Halloween Spooktacular at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center. This family-friendly costume event on Oct. 29 features games, crafts, live music, food trucks, and a trick-or-treat lane hosted by local businesses. Event entry and candy are free, with the option of buying food and beverages. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Oro Valley keeps the fun going in November with a free Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the music of OnesAll Band. Later that month, there’s a free Movie on the Lawn event at the Community Center on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Bring the family (and some lawn chairs or blankets), and enjoy a screening of Onward.

Kick off your holiday season at the Oro Valley Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting, presented by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. The annual event is returning to the Oro Valley Marketplace on Dec. 4 and 5. The festival is one of the largest fine art and craft festivals in the region and includes live music.

SNOV, a brand-new holiday event, is coming to the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center on Dec. 10. There will be holiday games, contests, prizes, and music. Details are still being confirmed, so be sure to follow Oro Valley Parks and Recreation on Facebook for upcoming announcements.

Finally, as 2021 comes to a close, the Town of Oro Valley invites you to kick off 2022 with the eighth annual Hot Cocoa 5k Run/Walk on New Year’s Day. This professionally timed race is a fun way to start working on those New Year’s resolutions. A fee does apply. Children race for free with a paid adult. Register at PlayOV.com.

With COVID-19 being a fluid situation, be sure to check the town website or the Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page in advance of each event to verify if event information or guidelines have changed. Our priority will always be your health and safety.

Now that you know about all the great events happening this fall, mark your calendars now, SaddleBrooke. I hope to see you out there!