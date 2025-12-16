Local Author’s New Book Release

Peter Spinetta

Peter L. Spinetta and BabyBook Publishing are pleased to announce the release of Spinetta’s new book, Of Things Just and Unjust. Himself a retired California judge, now residing in SaddleBrooke, Spinetta’s new work tells the story of an assigned judge who, while presiding over various legal proceedings arising from the killing of a mini-market owner over a six-pack of beer, rekindles a relationship with one of the counsels involved. In the process, we are presented with a kaleidoscopic view of justice and injustice, not only in the courtroom but in life. The book is a relatively short novella but provides much to think about, not only about justice, or the lack thereof, but also about love and one’s relationship to God.

Of Things Just and Unjust is a sequel to Spinetta’s first book, The Call, where the same assigned judge’s commitment to the law and his wife were put to the challenge in the context of a trial that was being prosecuted by the same counsel, then a deputy district attorney, seeking the death penalty of a young defendant who had killed a doctor and nurse in the process of aborting his child.

Both Of Things Just and Unjust and The Call are available in both hard copy and ebook form at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, and other book outlets.