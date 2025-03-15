Line Dance Club Readies for a New Year

Lynda Fraley

The SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) held its annual meeting and elected a new board of directors on Jan. 13. Other items on the agenda included a review of club finances and acknowledgment of the accomplishments of board members and various committees.

Jane Sims, former vice president, will be the new club president. Jane came to SaddleBrooke from Colorado in 2021 and has been active in the club since she arrived. Taking Jane’s place as vice president is relative newcomer to SBLDC, Amy Schwartz. Amy hails from the Bay Area where she worked as an education specialist. She moved to SaddleBrooke in 2023 and has been an enthusiastic member of the club from the start.

Jan Maresca will continue to serve as club treasurer. Before retiring, Jan worked in the computer supply industry. Serving her second consecutive term as club secretary is Sheryl Kocher who previously worked as an administrative assistant. Finally, Lynda Fraley will continue to serve out her two-year term as member-at-large. Lynda came to SaddleBrooke in 2017 from New Jersey where she worked as an educator.

Warm thanks go to outgoing Board President Jaci McGeorge, as well as to Shirley Miller who is stepping down as Social Committee co-chair, Linda Weiss who is leaving her position as Level 1 Program chair, and Diana Carbone who is stepping down as Leadership Committee chair.

SBLDC invites you to join us in 2025 for fun, friendship, and dancing. Please see our website sbldc.weebly.com for details. Membership dues are just $10 per year!